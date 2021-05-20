Kingston Police looking to identify two theft suspects

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two theft suspects.

Police say on Tuesday at around 10:35 a.m. the 93-year-old female victim was shopping at a store in midtown Kingston when two suspects approached her in one of the aisles.

They say one suspect distracted the victim before the other suspect snatched a purse.

Officers say the two suspects then went to different stores and made purchases with the victim's credit card.

The first suspect is described as a 5'7" Caucasion male and weighs around 150lbs. He is described as being between the age of 20 and 30 years old and has a fair complexion with a slim build. The suspect is described as having short hair. Police say he was wearing a black ball cap, a distinctive green and white collared short sleeved shirt, and black pants. The suspect was also wearing white air pods in both ears.

The second suspect is described 6'0" Causcasion male and weighs around 235lbs. He is described as being between the age of 25 and 35 years old and had a fair complexion with a heavy build. He is described as having a full dark brown or black beard and was wearing a black and grey short sleeved t-shirt, and black pants. The suspect was also wearing green running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wein of Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Kingston Police's general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.