Kingston Police looking to locate missing 14-year-old

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Mya Hartwick was last seen on the evening of December 9th at several homes on Rideau St. in Kingston.

Mya is described as being 5'1", 110lbs, with long dyed red/brown hair. There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Craig Boyce at 613-549-4660 ext. 6246 or via email at cboyce@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.