Kingston Police looking to locate missing man

Kingston Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing man.

Police say Jason Kavanagh was reported on December 22nd.

Kavanagh resides in the west end of Kingston and was last seen in the Kingsdale Ave. area.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark coloured coat.

Kavanagh is described as a white male, 6'0, 154lbs, with spiked up short light coloured brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.