Kingston Police looking to locate missing Toronto man last seen at Kingston Shopping Centre

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person from Toronto, Ont.

35-year-old Shane Morrow lives in Toronto, Ont., but had travelled to Kingston and was last seen on Friday in the area of the Kingston Shopping Centre.

His current whereabouts are unknown and the family is concerned for their wellbeing.

Morrow is described as a 5'9", 150 lbs Caucasian male with a slim build and dark brown shaved hair.

There are several tattoos on Morrow including a skull on one arm, "Rest in Peace" across the chest, and a tattooed set of lips on the neck.

Morrow was last seen wearing red shorts and a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.