Kingston Police looking to locate two stolen guitars

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help locating two guitars that were stolen during a break and enter back in December 2021.

The first guitar is described as a 1960's era Regent electric guitar with a black and red sunburst pattern and whammy bar. The guitar is housed in a black soft shell case.

The second guitar is a Washburn Electric Guitar. It has a brown and light brown/yellow sunburst pattern. The small body is housed in a brown hard shell case.

Police say both guitars hold "great sentimental value to the victim" as the guitars belonged to her late father and have distinctive markings specific to her father.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the guitars is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Adam McMullen at 613-549-4660 ext 6281 or via email at amcmullen@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.