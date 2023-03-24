Kingston Police make arrests in extensive drug trafficking investigation

Kingston Police say on March 9th, 2023, members of their Drug Enforcement Unit concluded a seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation dubbed Project Lock Up. They explain that the project targeted a male, Shaimar Stanberry, for running a drug trafficking operation from within a federal prison in the Ontario region.

Police say Stanberry was using a mobile device to direct people to transport fentanyl from the Greater Toronto Area to Kingston. In November 2022, Mikayla Delutis was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine during one of these deliveries.

The Correctional Service of Canada assisted Kingston Police in bringing the investigation to a successful conclusion by seizing the mobile device. Delutis was released from custody with a court date and Stanberry remains in custody.

As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Shaimar Stanberry from Toronto was charged with trafficking fentanyl. While the 26-year-old Mikayla Delutis from Brampton was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

