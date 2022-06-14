Kingston police officer cleared in 38-year-old man's hospitalization
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Kingston police officer of any wrongdoing in a 38-year-old man's hospitalization.
According to the SIU, Kingston Police entered a home on Park St. on a search warrant obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
The 38-year-old, who was not the target of the search, was arrested and searched.
The SIU says while the man was lodged in jail, he began to show signs suggesting he had overdosed.
Paramedics attended the scene and transported him to hospital, where he was treated for an overdose of crystal meth.
Director Joseph Martino determined there was no reasonable grounds "to believe that the arresting officer or any other officer transgressed the limits of their care."
Martino says there is no basis for proceeding with charges, and the file has been closed.
