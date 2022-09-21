Kingston Police: Operation Clear Track

Kingston Police is joining forces with law enforcement agencies across North America for "Operation Clear Track," aimed at promoting rail-safety law enforcement across North America.

Co-ordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc., and Operation Lifesaver Canada, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing accidents in Canada and in the U.S. which seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people a year.

The event is held annually during Rail Safety Week, which takes place from September 19 to 25, 2022.

"With multiple rail crossings located within the confines of the City of Kingston, it is important to remember, not only during this week but throughout the year, that it is imperative to obey all applicable rail crossing laws and to maintain alertness whenever you cross railway tracks," said Kingston Police Media Relations Officer Ash Gutheinz. "Any public education that we are able to provide at this time to the community could result in a reduction of preventable injuries and deaths in the future, which was the ultimate goal of Kingston Police when partnering with this initiative."

"A split-second decision to try to beat a train at a crossing or to use tracks as a shortcut or a recreational path can have tragic consequences," said Sarah Mayes, National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada. "Operation Clear Track's goal is to encourage people to think twice before engaging in unsafe behaviours, and to learn how to keep themselves safe around tracks and trains."

Hundreds of law enforcement departments across North America have signed up for the initiative to promote rail safety by enforcing rail crossing and trespassing laws. They will also distribute rail-safety tip sheets to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, while sharing Operation Lifesaver's #STOPTrackTragedies social media messages and posting other rail-safety content to their department websites.

For more information about Operation Clear Track, Rail Safety Week and other rail-safety initiatives and tips, please visit: operationlifesaver.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa