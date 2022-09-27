Kingston Police prepare for National day of truth and reconciliation

The Kingston police service is preparing to hold a special walk in honour of The National day of truth and reconciliation

KPS Says the walk will be 14.2 kilometer walk, which will start at the police headquarters on 263 weller avenue.

The day will start with the raising of the "Every Child Matters" Flag outside police headquarters, followed by a smudging opening ceremony, and opening remarks from members of the indigenous community and the Kingston Police Service.

This event is being held to recognize and raise awareness of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day. Participants will be wearing orange shirts to honour the victims of residential schools. The funds raised by Kingston Police from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Residential School Survivor Fund on behalf of Kingston Police, Youth Diversion, and Victim Services.

All are welcome to attend the ceremonies and Sacred Fires as well as to join in the walk, anywhere along the way!

There will also be a Sacred Fire held at KCHC's Weller site, and all are welcome to attend its lighting at 7:00 a.m.

The fire will be tended by an Indigenous Fire Keeper and the fire will burn until sundown.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink