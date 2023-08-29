Kingston Police recommend Googling yourself to reduce cyber security risks

With the internet and social media as a part of everyday lives, Kingston Police Services notes that it can be difficult to avoid sharing personal information online. They say that having an online presence can be valuable, but sometimes sharing personal information is risky. To help get information or want to know what information is online, Google yourself.

Police say if you Google your name, you may find public information about yourself that you didn't expect to see, such as your phone number, email address, or home address. Some information is available online through government agencies, while other information is posted by data brokers. Data brokers are organizations that collect and sell information.

Cybercriminals can use public information in phishing attacks to try and scam. Police explain that scammers often use specific details to make their phishing attacks appear more legitimate. For example, if a home address is publicly available online, cybercriminals can use it in delivery scams. For these scams, cybercriminals will send a phishing email about a package delivery. This email will prompt the person to click a link that appears legitimate but is actually malicious.

Kingston Police offer the following tips to stay safe online:

- Be careful about what is posted online. Cybercriminals could use this information in a phishing attack.

- Analyze your online presence often and remove information that you would not want cybercriminals to know.

- Review and edit privacy settings to protect private information.

