Kingston Police release statistics from parties over Homecoming weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Kingston Police and Bylaw Enforcement, alongside community partners, worked together to address and mitigate the dangerous gatherings in the University District area.

"Officers continued to observe aggressive, volatile and unsafe behaviour that has unfortunately become far too commonplace these past weeks," said Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely. "Unfortunately, despite our broad community outreach by Police Liaison Team (PLT) members and other resources that were deployed in the lead up to homecoming, we still saw many dangerous gatherings with high-risk behaviour displayed throughout the weekend."

Community partners, including police, bylaw, Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston Fire & Rescue worked together throughout the weekend, ensuring that emergency services remained able to respond to the evolving situation while continuing to support the needs of the larger community.

For a second straight weekend, Kingston Police and Bylaw Enforcement observed individuals in attendance, at these large gatherings, engaging in dangerous activities including gathering and drinking on rooftops, climbing trees while intoxicated and, most disturbingly, jumping from rooftops into crowds of partygoers. Projectiles were also thrown throughout the crowd and, in one instance, struck an individual, which required them to be transported to Kingston General Hospital by Frontenac Paramedics.

"Large, unsanctioned crowd events like these put a great deal of extra pressure on paramedics and everyone working in emergency services," says Frontenac Paramedics Chief Gale Chevalier. "I want to thank all our system partners and everyone who helped to preserve emergency medical capacity these last two weekends. I'd also like to thank the paramedics, police officers, firefighters, medical staff, and city enforcement officials who shouldered the risks of working these events."

This weekend also saw multiple crowds gathering on major roadways, posing an immediate threat to the safety of pedestrians in the area. Police and Bylaw Enforcement was able to intervene and successfully clear multiple gatherings throughout the day.

"City bylaw continues to work with Kingston Police to respond to these large gatherings through the University District. Our coordinated response has been successful in placing community safety first, however, we are concerned that students continually place themselves at risk by attending these unsafe street parties," says Curtis Smith, Director of Licensing and Enforcement.

Kingston Police were again supported by various other police services from across Ontario including the Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Service, Ottawa Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Brockville Police Service, Belleville Police Service, Tyendinaga Police Service and Smiths Falls Police Service.

Kingston Police are reporting provincial offences that took place on October 28th. They included the following:

- 19 Open Liquor charges under the Liquor Licence Control Act

- 1 Highway Traffic Act charge

As well as two individuals who were arrested for public intoxication.

On October 29th, Kingston Police report continued offences that happened. They include the following:

- 47 Open Liquor charges under the Liquor Licence Control Act

- 5 Public Intoxication charges under the Liquor Licence Control Act

- 2 Person Under 19 consuming alcohol charge under the Liquor Licence Control Act

On the second day of parties, officers arrested six individuals for public intoxication.

There were also several criminal code arrest in the University District:

- 1 individual arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

- 1 individual arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and possession of a concealed weapon

- 1 individual arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of proceeds of crime

Over the two days there were 72 noise/nuisance complaints in the University District.

Local Bylaw has also released their statistics from October 28th and 29th. Enforcing a total of 92 Administrative Monetary Penalties totaling $44,400. The breakdown is as follows:

- Failure to comply, 46 tickets totaling $23,000.

- Hosting, attending or sponsoring a nuisance party, seven tickets totaling $14,000.

- Amplification of sound, 35 tickets totaling $7,000.

- Yelling and shouting, four tickets totaling $400.

