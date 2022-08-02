Kingston Police requiring assistance missing 59-year-old person

Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 59-year-old.

Elizabeth Beer was last seen July 30, 2022, in the area of Kingsdale Avenue.

Their current whereabouts are unknown.

They are described as 5'7" in height, heavy set, with long grey and brown hair. They occasionally walk with a cane.

You can provide tips anonymously by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.