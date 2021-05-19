Kingston Police say suspect knew victims in homicide and stabbing

KINGSTON, ONT -- An update to the homicide investigation on Bath Rd. and the stabbing on Cassidy St.

Kingston Police are disclosing that the suspect, Laura Judge, knew both the victims in each incident.

According to police, 41-year-old Ryan Villeneuve was found dead in an apartment building on Bath Rd. after police responded to a welfare check at around 3 a.m. last Wednesday.

The next day, police responded to a stabbing on Cassidy St. leading to the arrest of the suspect. At the time the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.