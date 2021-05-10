Kingston police search for suspect following home invasion and robbery

KINGSTON -- Kingston police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect in connection to a home invasion and robbery last week.

The incident happened in the area of Leroy Grant Drive, off of Concession Street, on May 5.

In a statement on Sunday, police said investigators have grounds to believe 27-year-old Cheyenne Kelly was directly involved in the home invasion and robbery.

Kelly is described as white, 5'3", 121 lbs, with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Service at 613-549-4660.