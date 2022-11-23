Kingston Police search for two suspects using a stolen debit card

Kingston Police are searching for two suspects after using a stolen debit card at several North End stores in Kingston. The investigation began on November 2nd, 2022, when a garage was broken into around 4:00 a.m. at a residence located in Kingston's north end. Once inside the garage the suspect/s entered a vehicle and removed a wallet containing multiple credit and debit cards.

Later on November 2nd, 2022, between approximately 5:15 a.m. and 5:50 a.m., one of the stolen debit cards was used fraudulently at multiple stores in the area of Division Street and Dalton Avenue in Kingston's north end.

Kingston Police were able to get security video at the stores and captured images of the two involved suspects making the fraudulent debit card transactions.

The male suspect in this incident is described as Caucasian, wearing a black jacket, a grey Bench hood pulled up over a blue baseball cap, a red handkerchief around his neck, and a black Under Armour backpack with a white logo.

The female suspect is described as Caucasian, with blonde hair. She was wearing a white and grey camouflaged winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a black baseball cap turned backwards, black pants, black knee-high boots, and a backpack. She was also carrying a handbag.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of these two individuals is asked to please contact Detective Jason Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray