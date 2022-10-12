Kingston Police searching for suspicious man in north end

Kingston Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man in the city's north end, after reportedly approaching kids in a local park.

Police say the man approached children at a park near Maccauley Street and went on to make inappropriate remarks and requests.

The kids were able to alert nearby adults, and the man then fled.

He is described as Indigenous between 20 and 35 years old, with a slim build, and last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Alain Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.