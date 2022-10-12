Kingston Police searching for suspicious man in north end
Kingston Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man in the city's north end, after reportedly approaching kids in a local park.
Police say the man approached children at a park near Maccauley Street and went on to make inappropriate remarks and requests.
The kids were able to alert nearby adults, and the man then fled.
He is described as Indigenous between 20 and 35 years old, with a slim build, and last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Alain Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.
-
Petawawa Ramble pumpkin folk fest makes returnThe annual Pumpkin folk fest is making a return to Petawawa this week.
-
Ontario SPCA honours wartime contributions of animals with commemorative pinsThe Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is paying tribute to Canada's veterans, and the animals who've bravely served alongside them, with special Animals in War pins.
-
Soldiers in The Arts running special fall workshopA special program, for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, is offering the opportunity to experience theatrical performance.
-
Frontenacs look to best BulldogsThe Kingston Frontenacs are looking to win two in a row tonight, as they host the Hamilton Bulldogs!
-
Kingston Symphony Vinyl Records Sale resumes after 2-year pauseSupport the Kingston Symphony Volunteers by stopping by our Vinyl Records Sale, which runs from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Kingston Symphony Warehouse.
-
Champions For Kids Foundation receives donations, visit from Brooke HendersonGolf and students were in the spotlight in Smiths Falls last week, when hometown hero and LPGA pro-golfer Brooke Henderson visited her elementary school, Chimo.
-
Shortage of school bus drivers leads to slew of canceled routesThe public school board has recently led to dozens of canceled routes, as the city council says the shortage of school bus drivers is getting worse.
-
Stolen vehicle found in South GlengarryPolice in South Glengarry arrested and charged a driver in a stolen vehicle.
-
City raising banners in support of Canadian Armed ForcesPetawawa is putting up 32 new banners throughout the city, in honour of current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces.