Kingston Police seek help identifying fraud suspect

The Kingston Police are asking for public help in identifying a fraud suspect, last seen in Kingstons University District on Dec. 9, 2022.

Police say the victim was approached by a man claiming to be a computer technician from Edmonton and had no identification (ID), after losing it on his train. The suspect says he was Korean and unable to book a hotel room without ID, asking the victim for $1000, in exchange for a wire transfer in a couple of days. The victim never received the money.

The suspect is an Asian man around the age of 40, he's about 5'4" with short black hair and is clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, and a grey Under Armour baseball cap.

Anyone who might have information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660, or by email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

