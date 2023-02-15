Kingston Police seek help identifying suspect in theft at downtown library
The Kingston Police are appealing to the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at a downtown library. Police report that the incident took place on January 6th, 2023, when the suspect entered the Central Branch of the public library located on Johnson St. While in the library the suspect stole another attendee's cell phone from a table while they were studying.
Police describe the suspect as being 6 feet tall, approximately 170 pounds with short brown hair. At the time, the suspect was wearing a black jacket with "Bell" written on the upper right chest portion of the jacket, a black graphic t-shirt, blue jeans with black and brown winter boots. The suspect was also observed wearing a blue and white toque with a red blanket draped and tied around their shoulders.
Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this male is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
