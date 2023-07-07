Kingston Police seek information on serious downtown pedestrian collision

Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in obtaining as much evidence and information as possible, in relation to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian over the Canada Day weekend.

Police explain that during the early morning of Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 at approximately 1:10 a.m. a 2008 white Honda Civic with multiple occupants was northbound on Division St, coming from the downtown area near Princess St and Queen St. When it approached the intersection of Division St and Raglan Rd a collision occurred between the Civic and an adult male on foot that resulted in life-threatening injuries to the pedestrian.

Uniform patrol, forensic identification officers, and collision reconstructionists attended on the scene, where the driver and witnesses were spoken to. Paramedics assessed and transported the pedestrian to the hospital, who was listed as being in critical condition.

While statements and evidence have been collected Kingston Police are requesting anyone that may have seen or heard the collision, or observed the driving pattern concerning the Civic or the walking behaviour of the pedestrian prior to the event, to contact police.

Additionally, while canvassing of the area has been conducted by officers, police say any residents or business owners with street-facing cameras, or drivers with dash cam recordings, to contact police if they believe they have captured the collision or the vehicle or pedestrian in advance of the event. The main area of interest is Division St between Princess St to the south and Linton St to the north.

Police describe the pedestrian as a Caucasian male in his fifties, 5'8" in height, thin build, and long hair, wearing camouflage pants, and carrying a white plastic bag. He was originally on the east sidewalk of Division St.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray