Kingston Police seek public assistance identifying break-and-enter suspect

The Kingston Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual involved in a break-and-enter at a local business.

Police say on May 6th, 2023 at approximately 7:15 a.m. a suspect entered the property of a business located in the area of Maple Street and John Counter Boulevard. Once on the property, the suspect proceeded to enter a vehicle parked on the property as well as a building located on the property.

The suspect is described by Kingston Police as Caucasian, 5'10'', 150lbs, with a slim build and dark hair. The suspect was observed on security camera footage wearing red track pants, a red Nike zip-up hoodie, a shiny black puffy jacket and red Nike slide sandals. The suspect was also wearing a black medical mask and carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual is asked to please contact Detective Constable Jason Lachapelle via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray