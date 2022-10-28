Kingston Police seek public help identifying assault suspect
Kingston Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a west end assault. The incident took place on October 13, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m. when the male suspect attended a business located at 945 Gardiners Road, in the City of Kingston's west end.
Police say the suspect made employees at the business uncomfortable with rude, aggressive and inappropriate behaviour and remarks. Before he returned the following day on October 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m. and, during his interactions with staff in the business on this date, without provocation, proceeded to assault one of the employees prior to leaving.
The suspect, who possibly goes by the name "Roberto", is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 40-45 years of age, with a slim build, slicked back short black hair, and clean shaven.
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the male suspect and anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
