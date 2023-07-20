Kingston Police seek to identify suspicious photographer at Cataraqui Town Center

The Kingston Police say they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was exhibiting suspicious behavior at the Cataraqui Town Center.

On July 13th, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m. the complainant say they noticed this individual taking photos of them inside a store located within the Cataraqui Town Center. The individual was using a cell phone to capture the images of the complainant. The individual taking the photos was not known to the complainant, they told police.

Police describe the suspicious individual as Caucasian, approximately 5'7" tall, with little-to-no facial hair, has a sleeve tattoo on their left arm and is balding. At the time of the incident, the individual was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Joel Fisher at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

Those with information can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray