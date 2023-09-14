Kingston Police seek witnesses of sexual assault on Labour Day long weekend
Kingston Police Services are looking for witnesses as they actively investigate a sexual assault which occurred on Labour Day weekend with the local Sexual Assault Police Unit.
Police say that this incident took place in the area of Kingston Mills Locks on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m.
As a result of the investigation, police have identified and charged two males, responsible for this offence, with aggravated assault and aggravated sexual assault.
Investigators are appealing to witnesses who may have seen or heard something or who may have knowledge of this crime to please come forward.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Adam Slate at 613-549-4660 ext. 6366 or via email at aslate@kingstonpolice.ca or Detective Constable John Cerutti at 613-549-4660 ext. 6404 or via email at jcerutti@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
