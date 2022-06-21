Kingston Police seeking assistance in locating missing youth

Kingston Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth, Kaden Yonick-Jackson, 15 years of age.

Yonick-Jackson was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022 around 8:00 p.m. He was seen in the area of Portsmouth Avenue. He is known to frequent skate parks throughout the city, however their current whereabouts are unknown and their family is concerned for their wellbeing.

He is described as caucasian, 5'8", 141 lbs, with a fair complexion, brown shaggy hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple Toronto Raptors jersey, a black hoodie and red basketball shoes.

Anyone with information, please contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.