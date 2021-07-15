Kingston Police seeking information in suspicious fire death

Kingston Police are seeking information after a person was found dead in what police are calling a suspicious fire.

Police say they received a call in the early morning hours on Wednesday of a fire in a detached garage belonging to a home in the area of Rideau St. and Dufferin St.

During the investigation, a person was found dead.

Police, along with the Ontario Fire Marshall and the Regional Coroner's Office are investigating the death, saying the fire is suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the following points of contact.

Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow, cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca, 613-549-4660 x 6245,

Detective Constable Jason Alblas, jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca, 613-549-4660 x 6267.

Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.