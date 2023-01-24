Kingston Police seize firearm executing search warrant
On January 20th, 2023 members of the Kingston Police Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the area of Rideau Street and Montreal Street. As a result of the search, officers located and seized a 12 gauge shotgun.
A 41-year-old individual was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license, storing a firearm carelessly, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, breach of probation and failing to comply with a release order.
The individual was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant which had previously been issued by the Ontario Provincial Police. The individual was then transported to Kingston Police headquarters where they were held for a bail hearing at a later date. As a result of the bail hearing the individual was remanded into custody with a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
AAA U14 Titans qualify for Ontario Winter GamesTaking to the ice in their own backyard, the Ottawa Valley Titans AAA team qualifies for the Ontario Winter Games as the host team for Renfrew County. Games will be played from February 3rd-5th at the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew.
Pembroke resident faces 21 charges after shoplifting from retail storeOntario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old Pembroke resident following incidents of shoplifting from a large retail store in Laurentian Valley Township. The incidents occurred on January 10th, 12th, 18th, and 22nd. The accused faces 21 charges.
Three arrested following police search at residence on George St.Brockville Police Service has arrested three people executing a warrant at a residence on George St. Officers arrested a 19-year-old female for vehicle theft, a 39-year-old man was arrested in violation of a release order, and a 28-year-old wanted on domestic charges was also arrested.
Woman transported to hospital after multiple 911 calls in domestic disturbanceA 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged by Brockville Police after they responded to multiple dropped 911 calls on January 21st. Officers were able to locate the female owner of the phone, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a domestic disturbance.
15-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle on Hwy.417Ontario Provincial Police in Russell County has charged a 15-year-old from Etobicoke after being stopped driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 417 eastbound near the Limoges exit. The young driver fled the police and had no license.
Drugs recovered and two charged following traffic stop on Picton, Main St.Two people have been arrested and charged with another person fleeing the scene at a traffic stop on Picton Main Street. OPP seized the stolen vehicle during the stop, as well as a quantity of suspected fentanyl. Investigations are ongoing into the third suspect.
OPP give road safety tips after 14 deer-related collisions in one weekDrivers are being urged to be cautious on the roads by Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe after they responded to fourteen incidents of property damage over the past week involving deer on the roads.
One person in hospital after apartment fire on Mackay St.7 people have been displaced and 1 person is in the hospital after the Pembroke Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment on Mackay Street that took place in the early morning of January 23rd, 2023.
Rideau Lakes launches new historical documentary "Taverns and their Keepers"For their fourth film project, the Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee of the Township of Rideau Lakes has partnered with local historian and filmmaker Allison Margot Smith in the creation of a new documentary titled "Taverns and their Keepers," available on youtube.