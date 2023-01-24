Kingston Police seize firearm executing search warrant

On January 20th, 2023 members of the Kingston Police Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the area of Rideau Street and Montreal Street. As a result of the search, officers located and seized a 12 gauge shotgun.

A 41-year-old individual was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license, storing a firearm carelessly, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, breach of probation and failing to comply with a release order.

The individual was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant which had previously been issued by the Ontario Provincial Police. The individual was then transported to Kingston Police headquarters where they were held for a bail hearing at a later date. As a result of the bail hearing the individual was remanded into custody with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray