Kingston Police Spring Auction this Saturday at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour

The Kingston Police Service would like to remind members of the public that the highly anticipated Kingston Police Spring Auction is being held this Saturday, April 22nd, 2023.

Property that was seized or found by Kingston Police will be up for grabs to the highest bidder. The event is being held in the Sail Room at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, located at 53 Yonge Street. Doors open at 8:00 a.m., with the auction itself starting at 10:00 a.m.

As in previous years, there will be a large number of bicycles being auctioned off as well as jewellery, tools, household good, and currency. For pictures and more information in regards to the items that will be available please go to www.bradsniderauctionservice.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray