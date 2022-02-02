Kingston Police warn of Google Docs scam

The Kingston Police force are warning the public in regards to a new scam involving Google Docs.

In a news release, Kingston Police say scammers are taking advantage of the ability to create and share documents by inserting phishing links into the comments.

In this scam, cyber criminals use a real Google Docs account to create a new document, and then proceed to tag you in a comment. Police say you will then receive an emailed message notifying you that you've been tagged in a comment. The comment will include an embedded phishing link that could appear from someone you know or trust such as a co-worker, friend, or family member. Police say if you click the link, malware may be installed on your device.

Officers are warning residents not to fall for this trick, and offering a few tips to stay safe from similar scams.

Be aware of suspicious links, always hover your cursor over links before clicking them, and check the commenter's email address to verify their identity.

Check the comment for grammatical errors, such as misspelled words or unusual phrases. These are typically common in scam emails and could be a sign that the comment is suspicious.