Kingston Police warn of online phishing scam during tax season

Kingston Police Services are warning members of the public to be aware of scams during the tax season. Police explain that in most countries, including Canada, tax season is cybercriminals' favourite time of the year. Taxes are a sensitive topic that can easily be used to catch someone's attention or manipulate their emotions. Over the next few months, cybercriminals will likely mention taxes in phishing attacks and disinformation campaigns.

Tax season is also a vulnerable time for people's personal and sensitive information. Tax documents from employers, banks, and other organizations typically include personally identifiable information. If cybercriminals get their hands on this information, they can use it to steal someone's identity and money.

Kingston Police suggest residents follow these tips to reduce the risk of being victims during tax season:

- Always think before you click

- Use extra caution when handling tax documents. For digital documents, use password protection

- Be suspicious of emails, text messages, and social media posts that contain shocking information about taxes in your region

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray