Kingston Police warn of online phishing scam during tax season
Kingston Police Services are warning members of the public to be aware of scams during the tax season. Police explain that in most countries, including Canada, tax season is cybercriminals' favourite time of the year. Taxes are a sensitive topic that can easily be used to catch someone's attention or manipulate their emotions. Over the next few months, cybercriminals will likely mention taxes in phishing attacks and disinformation campaigns.
Tax season is also a vulnerable time for people's personal and sensitive information. Tax documents from employers, banks, and other organizations typically include personally identifiable information. If cybercriminals get their hands on this information, they can use it to steal someone's identity and money.
Kingston Police suggest residents follow these tips to reduce the risk of being victims during tax season:
- Always think before you click
- Use extra caution when handling tax documents. For digital documents, use password protection
- Be suspicious of emails, text messages, and social media posts that contain shocking information about taxes in your region
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Overdose alert in Renfrew County and DistrictResidents in Renfrew County and District are being notified of a small cluster of suspected overdose-related deaths that have occurred over the last week in the area. The local Health Unit offers measures to keep someone doing drugs safely, as adds overdose signs to help save a life.
-
OPP report fatal two-vehicle collision on Hwy.17One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Eldon Road in White Water Region. Ontario Provincial Police report the road was closed for several hours after the crash.
-
Cupcake Day hosted by Ontario SPCA helps animals in needSweeting up Cupcake Day this year, through the Ontario SPCA, to help make a difference to raise critically needed funds for animals in need across the province. This year the Ontario SPCA is hosting their 150th anniversary.
-
Two impaired drivers charged in two days in Russell County, OntOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two drivers in two days in the Limoges and Clarence-Rockland area. The first arrest came following a two-vehicle collision on Limoges Road. The second was after a traffic complaint on County Road 17.
-
Nominate a Rideau Lakes business for local recognition awardBusinesses and entrepreneurs in Rideau Lakes have the chance to be nominated for several awards, recognizing and celebrating the hard-work of business owners and entrepreneurs that provide employment and service in the community.
-
KCCU donates $5,000 to Kingston Community Climate Action FundIn support of the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund, a $5,000 donation has been made by the Kingston Community Credit Union to three local projects and initiatives focused on the health and betterment of the local community.
-
Royal Kingston Curling Club hosts two-person stick ProvincialsFrom February 10th to 12th, the Royal Kingston Curling Club will be hosting the two-person stick-curling Provincials. Teams will be vying for the Championship banner and a prize pool of $1,000.
-
Two in hospital after altercation involving knife at Renfrew residenceA 27-year-old from Admaston-Bromley Township has been charged following a physical altercation at a residence in Renfrew. OPP report two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries, the accused faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon.
-
Francophone support and programming for businesses in Renfrew CountyA grant received by Enterprise Renfrew County will aim to provide free virtual marketing workshops, a Francophone Entrepreneur Award, networking event, business consultations and resources in the French language.