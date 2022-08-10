Kingston Police are warning the public about a new scam - QuickBooks - where cybercriminals use it to run a business, and send out malicious emails. QuickBooks is a popular accounting software that offers free accounts to its users.

While many legitimate businesses and organizations use QuickBooks to track their finances, cybercriminals have been using it to run a "business" of their own. In the new scam, cybercriminals create a free account and use the associated email address to send you malicious emails.

Cybercriminals will first send out a phishing email that appears to be an invoice from a reputable organization, such as Norton or Microsoft. The email typically includes a phone number and directs you to call if the invoice seems suspicious, or wrong.

If you call the phone number, you will be asked to confirm your credit card information and cancel the fake transaction. Unfortunately, this results in cybercriminals using your credit card information to make their own purchases.

To protect yourself and others, Kingston Police recommend the following tips:

Never call a phone number provided in a suspicious email. Instead, visit the organization's official website to find their contact information.

If you're asked to verify payment information over the phone, ask the caller to tell you what they have on file. If they decline, only provide the last four digits of the payment card number.

Cybercriminals can use fake invoices to alarm you and trick you into clicking impulsively.

Always think carefully before you click, and don't be fooled by scammers.

