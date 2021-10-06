Kingston Police warn of telephone scam resurfacing

Kingston Police are warning of a telephone scam resurfacing in the area.

Police say the "parent or grandparent" scam has fraudsters pretend they are a child who is in need of monetary help after they were arrested for impaired driving.

Another person will then enter the conversation claiming to be either a police officer or a lawyer, who say the funds are needed for bail and legal expenses.

The victims are then told to keep it a secret from other family members.

Police are reminding residents to not sent money to anyone unless you know exactly where it is going.