Kingston Police warn public about fraudulent Facebook support scam

Kingston Police Services is warning residents of another new online scam targeting people in the area. Police warn that using social media, cybercriminals spoof brands and organizations to trick people into trusting them by using fake Facebook pages to contact them. In this recent scam, cybercriminals use real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself.

Police explain that the scam starts with a fake email that looks like it's from Facebook. The email typically states that a Facebook account has been deactivated and will be deleted in 48 hours unless the person clicks a link. If the link is clicked, the person is taken to a real Facebook post from a page named "Page Support" which uses the Facebook logo. The post directs the person to click another suspicious link that takes them to a fake login page. If login credentials are entered on that page, it gives cybercriminals access to their Facebook profile and the ability to scam the person's friends and family.

Kingston Police say to not be fooled and follow the tips below to stay safe from similar scams:

- Watch out for a sense of urgency in emails. Phishing attacks rely on impulsive actions

- Remember that this type of attack isn't exclusive to Facebook

- If you receive an urgent notification, verify that it's legitimate. Navigate directly to the organization's website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray