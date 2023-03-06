Kingston Police warn public of fraudulent social media account
The Kingston Police say they have recently learned of a fraudulent social media account which closely resembles one of their member's social media accounts. The account, which closely resembles Sgt. Koopman's Instagram account uses the handle "TPS Koopman".
Police say that they are aware that some individuals have received messages from the account indicating they have outstanding warrants for unpaid traffic tickets. The message goes on to say if the tickets are not paid, legal action will be taken.
In the message shown by Kingston Police in a release, the fraudulent account opens the conversation by saying "Hi ma'am." Following the first message there, the individual says "You are in our database of Traffic Ticket Violation. There's an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket which needs to be paid on or before the next 24hrs. If you fail to respond then legal actions will be activated."
Police are reminding the public that they would never reach out to any member of the public in this manner nor would they ever request any form of payment be made to them directly.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
