Kingston Police warn public of scannable QR code phishing scams

Kingston Police Services are warning local residents about a phishing scam that involves a scannable QR code. A QR code is an image that can be scanned, leading the person to a specific website. Police say as QR codes become more popular, cybercriminals are also using them for their malicious purposes.

In a recent scam, police explained that cybercriminals sent phishing emails disguised as multi-factor authentication (MFA) messages. The email instructs the person to scan the QR code to enable MFA on their device. If that person scans the QR code, they will be taken to a spoofed login page. If the person then enters their login credentials, cybercriminals could gain access to more of their sensitive information.

Kingston Police offer tips to follow, to stay safe from similar scams:

- Think before scanning a QR code. Cyberattacks are designed to catch a person off guard and trigger them to scan impulsively.

- When receiving an email, stop and look for red flags. For example, watch out for emails that were sent outside of business hours and emails that contain spelling or grammatical errors.

- Be cautious before entering any login information on a website from a QR code. Instead, navigate directly to the official website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray