Kingston Police warn public regarding recent home repair scam

Kingston Police Services say they have received a report of a group of people involved in a recent home repair scam. This comes after an increase in similar scams has been seen in the local community.

Police say in this case two male suspects attended a complainant's residence in Kingston and advised the complainant that their roof and chimney were in need of repairs. They provided an estimate for a significant amount of money and convinced the complainant to provide a large down payment the following day.

The suspects then proceeded to rip the walls of the complainant's house, at which point they advised that more work would be necessary or the walls would collapse. The complainant then advised they were backing out of the project and asked for their deposit back, which was never returned.

Police say the suspects said they were with a company called "Fineline Roofing" out of Halifax. Though there is a Fineline Roofing and Masonry in Halifax, they do not work outside of Nova Scotia and do not make unsolicited calls.

Kingston Police give some additional information on the scammers, saying they were driving a black Dodge Ram 4x4 pick-up truck. The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20s, short in height, with a medium build and average-length dark blond hair. The suspect also had a beard with a moustache and was wearing a safety vest. He had an accent and claimed to be from Australia. The suspect went by the first name of "Dave". The second suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 30's, approximately 6'1" with a muscular build. The suspect had average-length dark blond hair, no facial hair and used the name "Steven Joyce". He claimed to be from Scotland.

Kingston Police advise the public to exercise caution when speaking to contractors who show up at their homes unsolicited, and to always obtain reference checks before hiring anyone. If you believe you have come into contact with these individuals please contact the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. "0".

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray