Kingston Police warn residents of scam related to Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Kingston Police Service is warning residents of a new scam affecting people in the community. They explain that over the last number of weeks, multiple earthquakes have occurred in Turkey and Syria. Unfortunately, cybercriminals often use crises to get people's attention and manipulate their emotions. Cybercriminals have already begun exploiting these events to try to scam you and steal your sensitive information.

In the coming weeks, Police say they expect to see an influx of phishing attacks referencing these recent events. Cybercriminals may send phishing emails with links asking you to donate money or view "exclusive" videos relating to this news. Clicking these links could allow cybercriminals to steal sensitive information or install malware on your device.

Kingston Police say people can follow the tips to stay safe from these types of scams:

- Avoid making donations to unknown users. For donations, go directly through a trusted organization's website

- Think before you click. Cyberattacks are designed to catch people off guard

- Stay informed by following trusted news sources

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray