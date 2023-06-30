Kingston Police warn residents trend of online QR code scam

The Kingston Police wish to inform the public about an online scam involving online transactions. Police say they have received reports of a new type of scam on sites such as Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji, and Craigslist. Police are asking the public to exercise caution when engaging in online transactions.

This new scam targets buyers and works in the following manner. Posing as a seller, the suspect agrees to sell an item for a specific price and then sends a QR code to the victim. When the victim scans the code, it takes them to a website with symbols for all the major Canadian banks. This website is very similar to what you see when you deposit an e-transfer.

When the victim clicks on their bank's symbol, they are prompted to enter their debit card number and password, this gives the suspects access to their bank account. Suspects may also ask for the victim's credit card information.

Police say if the victim becomes suspicious and breaks off the transaction, the suspects call the victim to stall while they withdraw funds from their account.

When buying or selling online, consider these safety tips:

- Do not send a deposit ahead of time.

- Do not pay until you've received the merchandise.

- It is a red flag if the seller is refusing to show you what you're buying.

- Always meet in a safe place.

- Don't accept a cheque or money transfer for more than the agreed-upon amount.

- If the buyer or seller has a complicated story about why payment must be made in an unusual way, walk away.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray