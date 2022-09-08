Kingston Police warn the public of fentanyl 'gummies'

The Kingston Police released information regarding an individual who was arrested with a gummy that was compromised with fentanyl. Police observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction on September 4th, 2022 in the area of Division Street and Pine Street. Officers got involved and arrested the dealer. The individual in custody was identified as a 60-year-old.

Following the arrest, officers conducted a search of the individual. The person was found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl as well as a consumable gummy, which was shaped like a toy car. Officers report that the gummy car looks identical to cannabis gummies. However, following testing the gummy was found to be comprised of fentanyl. The level of fentanyl in the gummy was identified to be enough to cause serious health effects, including death.

The 60-year-old individual was held in custody for a bail hearing. They were charged with the following offenses:

- Traffic of a Schedule 1 Substance

- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for Trafficking

- Possession obtained by crime not Exceeding $5000

Police are urging the public to only purchase and consume marijuana products from private licensed in-person stores or government-operated online stores.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray