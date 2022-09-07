Kingston ranked among top 20 locations to invest in Canada

Kingston has been ranked as one of Canada's top 20 locations to invest. The list was made by Site Selection Magazine, they recognize Kingston as one of the top locations for investment specifically looking at the timeframe of April 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022. During that timeframe, Kingston saw a variety of investments including Frulact's expansion, Coca Cola's new facility, and the announcement of Li-Cycle's Centre of Excellence.

"We are excited to see Kingston ranking again and again as a top place in Canada to invest. Our community's success in supporting company growth and foreign direct investment continues to keep Kingston on the radar of site selectors and investors as a location welcoming for new business," says Donna Gillespie, CEO of the Kingston Economic Development Corporation. "Kingston Economic Development recently hosted an international delegation to promote Kingston as a location for foreign direct investment and we were thrilled to be able to share this news and latest ranking. Kingston is a growing city that has the capacity and proven track record to support investments from start-ups through to foreign direct investment."

One major factor in the success of Kingston investment is the Centre of Excellence which has been announced by Li-Cycle. The industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery announced the expansion in Kingston's Cloggs Road Business Park. The City of Kingston fast tracked a new business park through a Minister Zoning Order to facilitate the investment opportunity and introduce more industrial space into Kingston's business park inventory.

"Kingston has played a critical role in Li-Cycle's success to date, as it's where we developed our technologies and opened our first commercial facility," says Tim Johnston, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Li-Cycle.

Ontario as a whole was also highlighted as the most competitive province in the nation based on cumulative and per-capita calculations from corporate facility projects.

The Site Selection Magazine's report recognizes Kingston's many accomplishments such as the Kingston Syracuse Pathway partners signed a revised Memorandum of Understanding in August 2021 formalizing the cross-border soft landing program for business entering the respective markets. In September 2021, working with Canada's Startup Visa Program and LatAm Startups, Kingston hosted a LatAm Scaleup Bootcamp for international start-ups seeking to expand their business into Canada having the city of Kingston as their point of entry.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray