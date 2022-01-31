Kingston rec centre to reopen today

Kingston recreation centres are set to reopen today. Public swimming and public skating will begin Jan. 31 while fitness classes and registration for swimming lessons reopens Feb 1 at noon.

Registration for swim times open a week ahead of time, while registration for public skating and fitness classes begin two days beforehand. For a full list of activities and to register go to cityofkingston.ca/play.

The recreation centre says there will be restrictions in place because of COVID-19: there is limited space available; masks must be worn when entering, leaving, or being in the change room; and anyone entering the building must have an enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code.

Membership holders will have their membership extended by 26 days, resuming Monday.

Even though many facilities including restaurants, bars, concert venues and theatres will be allowed to reopen at half capacity today, the Grand in Kingston has decided not to.

As a result of new restrictions, concert venues are only allowed 50 per cent capacity during the first two steps of the province's reopening plan - the government announced those capacity limits will only be lifted March 14.

The shortened Grand OnStage season was set to start Jan. 27 with a performance by Pat Metheny, but that has since been postponed until September. The remaining shows are set to be rescheduled, the venue says purchased tickets will continue to be valid for the new dates.