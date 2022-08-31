Kingston Regional Airport receiving Federal Funding for Post-Pandemic Rebound
The Kingston regional airport is partaking in a federal fund to repopulate Eastern Ontario airports. Kingston recieving is receiving $1.3 million of the almost $2.8 million being deligated from the Federal Government.
Kingston’s director of strategy, Craig Desjardins says that funding will go to supporting the rebuild, and help expand services
"What we're doing is taking a data driven approach. We are looking at where people were traveling before the Pandemic, and where they're heading now, and looking on where other destinatiosn might be"
Kingston is one of 4 Eastern Ontario airports receiving funding ... alongside Cornwall, Huronia, and Arnprior airport.
- With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
New Helmets for South Frontenac Fire and Rescue teamSouth Frontenac Fire and Rescue team were on hand at Firehouse Subs Kingston location Tuesday modeling new helmets, made possible from a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.
Police out in full force Labor DayThe Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force this labour day weekend, targeting what they call "The Big 4" on both the water and roadways.
The Smiths Falls hospital nets massive donations thanks to the CP Women's OpenThe Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital was presented with a $510,000 donation thanks to fundraising efforts with the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Women's open.
A local Gym in Cornwall victimized by VandalismA local Gym in Cornwall has been the target of vandalism over the last two years.
Cornwall Regional Airport receiving Federal Funding for Post-Pandemic ReboundThe Cornwall regional airport is partaking in a federal fund to repopulate Eastern Ontario airports. Cornwall is receiving $1.1 million of the almost $2.8 million being delegated from the Federal Government.
OPP Investigating Fatal collision involving ATVThe Renfrew county detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Is Investigating A fatal ATV collision
Premier and Prime Minister seeing eye-to-eye on Health CareOntario Premier Doug Ford met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Queen's Park Tuesday to discuss the current pressures on the health care system.
A proposed federal zoning change has Renfrew residents uneasyThe proposed plan would see the "Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke" ward changed to "Algonquin-Nipissing Pembroke"
McGill launches Sylvan Adams Sports Science InstituteQuebec-born entrepreneur Sylvan Adams will launch an exciting venture for McGill's Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education, starting with a $29 Million donation.