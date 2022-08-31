Kingston Regional Airport receiving Federal Funding for Post-Pandemic Rebound

The Kingston regional airport is partaking in a federal fund to repopulate Eastern Ontario airports. Kingston recieving is receiving $1.3 million of the almost $2.8 million being deligated from the Federal Government.

Kingston’s director of strategy, Craig Desjardins says that funding will go to supporting the rebuild, and help expand services



"What we're doing is taking a data driven approach. We are looking at where people were traveling before the Pandemic, and where they're heading now, and looking on where other destinatiosn might be"

Kingston is one of 4 Eastern Ontario airports receiving funding ... alongside Cornwall, Huronia, and Arnprior airport.

- With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink