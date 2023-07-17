Kingston resident arrested after online child luring investigation

The Kingston Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit recently engaged in an investigation into Online luring activity. They say during the course of the investigation a 29-year-old individual made arrangements to meet with a 14-year-old female for sexually related purposes.

On Thursday, June 29th, 2023, 29-year-old, Braidon Hockey, of Kingston was arrested while on his to meet the 14-year-old female. Hockey was transported to Kingston Police headquarters and held for a bail hearing.

Police say as a result of the investigation Hockey is facing a total of 10 luring-related charges which originated from Online messaging with the child victim. These offences include Luring to facilitate Sexual Interference, Luring to facilitate Invitation to Sexual Touching, Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child under 16 years, Invitation to Sexual Touching, Indecent Exposure to a Child Under 16, Adult Agree or Arrange to Commit a Sexual Offence of a Child Under 16 and Breach of Probation.

Police say while making these arrangements and communicating with the child victim Hockey was using the Snapchat username of "Beazy".

The Kingston Police ICE Unit is asking if any other young person experienced an inappropriate Online interaction with "Beazy" through the Snapchat application to contact the Detective Constable Matt Murphy of the Kingston Police at mmurphy@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray