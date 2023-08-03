Kingston resident arrested and charged in identity theft case

Kingston Police have laid six charges against a Kingston-area man in an identity theft and fraud investigation.

Police explain that in this case, the victim lost his wallet while out for the evening in downtown Kingston. Then, once in the hands of the accused, the victim's ID and bank cards were used in an attempt to take over the victim's bank accounts and cell phone accounts.

Officers attended the area and arrested the man involved, 54-year-old Keith Howland. At the time of his arrest, the accused also had government ID belonging to another victim of a similar theft.

As a result, Howland was charged with possession of identity information, two counts of identity fraud, fraud over $5000, fraud under $5000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Residents of Kingston are reminded to immediately cancel missing or stolen credit cards and bank cards and to report lost or stolen IDs. Police say if anyone attempts to use your personal information, it should be reported to the police and the credit bureau.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray