Kingston resident charged stealing from parked vehicles near Redwood Crescent

Kinston Police Services has released information on an individual who was arrested after being caught stealing from vehicles. Police explain that on June 19th, 2023 around 4:10 a.m. officers responded to a report of an individual wandering onto residential properties in the area of Redwood Crescent.

Officers attended the area and located an individual matching the suspect's description rummaging through a vehicle parked in a driveway on Cedarwood Drive.

As a result of the officers' interference a 31-year-old Kingston resident was arrested and transported to Kingston Police headquarters to await a bail hearing in relation to charges stemming from this incident.

Police are asking residents of the area in which the incident occurred to contact them if they find items missing from their vehicles. Furthermore, police are asking area residents to review any security or doorbell camera footage they have in the event this individual was captured on it.

The individual is described as Caucasian, wearing a blue sweater and a paintball mask to cover their face. At the time of the incident, the individual was carrying multiple duffle bags.

To report a theft from your vehicle or property in the area please contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 and reference incident number 23-24111. Anyone with video footage of the individual is asked to contact Cst. Jesse Hearon at jhearon@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray