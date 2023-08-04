Kingston resident faces 11 charges as OPP seize drugs during traffic stop

Members of the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual after a traffic stop in Picton.

OPP explain that officers conducted the traffic stop on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 just after 12:00 a.m. The vehicle was pulled over on Highway 62. Police say further investigation led to a search of the vehicle. As a result of the search, officers seized several items such as a conducted energy weapon, Canadian currency, suspected cocaine, heroin and associated drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 32-year-old Kallie Leeder from Kingston was then arrested. They are facing the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule one substance - heroin

- Possession of a schedule one substance - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule one substance - methamphetamine

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - heroin

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

- Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

- Possess unmarked cigarettes

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 11th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray