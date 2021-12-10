iHeartRadio
Kingston resident faces theft charges after mischief to property on South Frontenac

Police provinciale Ontario

A Kingston resident has been arrested on theft charges after an investigation into a report of mischief to a property in South Frontenac. 

Ontario Provincial Police say they began the investigation on November 19th. 

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Austin Schomberg of Kingston. 

Police say the wanted person was arrested by Frontenac OPP after a short foot chase in South Frontenac Township. 

The suspect was charged with the following: 

  • Possession Break In Instruments
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada X4
  • Mischief Over $5,000
  • Mischief Under $ 5,000 X2
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order X4
  • Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon X2
  • Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday and has a scheduled December 15th court date in Kingston. 

