Kingston resident faces theft charges after mischief to property on South Frontenac

A Kingston resident has been arrested on theft charges after an investigation into a report of mischief to a property in South Frontenac.

Ontario Provincial Police say they began the investigation on November 19th.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Austin Schomberg of Kingston.

Police say the wanted person was arrested by Frontenac OPP after a short foot chase in South Frontenac Township.

The suspect was charged with the following:

Possession Break In Instruments

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada X4

Mischief Over $5,000

Mischief Under $ 5,000 X2

Fail to Comply with Probation Order X4

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon X2

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday and has a scheduled December 15th court date in Kingston.