Kingston resident faces theft charges after mischief to property on South Frontenac
A Kingston resident has been arrested on theft charges after an investigation into a report of mischief to a property in South Frontenac.
Ontario Provincial Police say they began the investigation on November 19th.
As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Austin Schomberg of Kingston.
Police say the wanted person was arrested by Frontenac OPP after a short foot chase in South Frontenac Township.
The suspect was charged with the following:
- Possession Break In Instruments
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada X4
- Mischief Over $5,000
- Mischief Under $ 5,000 X2
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order X4
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon X2
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm
The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday and has a scheduled December 15th court date in Kingston.