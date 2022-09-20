Kingston's annual Celebrating Accessibility Awards returns

Residents have the opportunity to recognize Kingston residents who make the community more accessible by nominating them for the City's annual Celebrating Accessibility Awards.

In partnership with the Municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee (MAAC), the city created the Celebrating Accessibility Awards in 2011 to recognize a person, business, or organization that has made a significant contribution toward improving access for those with disabilities.

"Accessibility is more than disability. Equitable access benefits everyone in the Kingston community and everything that the community offers," says Andrew Ashby, Chair, MAAC.

"The Celebrating Accessibility Awards recognize and increase awareness of the efforts of community residents, businesses, and organizations to remove barriers, increase inclusivity, and make Kingston more accessible for everyone."

Applicants will be asked to identify the areas that their nominee's work best reflects: built environment, customer service, design of public spaces, education, employment health care, information and communication, and transportation.

You can learn more about the awards and submit nominations online at www.cityofkingston.ca/accessawards. You can also submit them in person at City Hall by Friday, October 21, at 4:00 p.m.

Award recipients will be celebrated at a ceremony on Friday, December 2, 2022.

