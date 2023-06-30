Kingston Economic Development says they are proud to announce the launch of Kingston's inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards, an event dedicated to honouring and celebrating the outstanding achievements of young leaders who are making a significant impact in their careers and our community. This initiative aims to recognize the talent, innovation and dedication of individuals under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of Kingston.

Kingston's 40 Under 40 will showcase the remarkable accomplishments and diverse contributions of young professionals, entrepreneurs, artists and change-makers in various fields. From sustainable manufacturing and technology to health innovation and life sciences, education, arts and culture, social services and more, these individuals exemplify excellence and serve as beacons of inspiration for the next generation.

"Our population and demographic are changing. Kingston is home to really incredible, talented young professionals that we are proud to showcase and celebrate. We are excited to launch Kingston's first 40 under 40 programs," says Donna Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Kingston Economic Development. "This initiative celebrates the remarkable achievements of our young leaders, highlighting their dedication, passion and vision in driving positive change in their industries and our community. It is a testament to the incredible talent and potential that Kingston possesses."

Kingston's 40 Under 40 Awards will recognize individuals who have not only achieved exceptional success in their careers but have also made significant contributions to the betterment of our community through philanthropic endeavours, volunteerism and social initiatives. These young leaders serve as role models, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps and make a difference.

"Placing a spotlight on the up-and-coming talent right here in Kingston, these awards will serve to showcase individuals who are making an impact on our community," says Mayor Bryan Paterson. "With many deserving young professionals, I encourage and look forward to the nominations that are submitted. I hope to see the award program grow in coming years to motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs, artists and partners for our city."

Nominations for Kingston's 40 Under 40 Awards are now open and can be submitted until August 8th, 2023. Nominees must be under the age of 40 as of July 31st, 2023 and live in Kingston or the surrounding area.

The selected 40 under 40 honourees will be showcased through various channels, including a dedicated reception on September 13th at the Frontenac Club, media coverage and an online platform. Their stories of success, inspiration and community impact will be shared to inspire and empower others and to encourage collaboration and innovation in Kingston.

For more information and to submit nominations, please visit investkingston.ca/youngprofessionals

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray