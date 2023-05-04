Kingston's Mother Teresa Catholic School renamed following canonization

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) says they are excited to formally announce the renaming of Mother Teresa Catholic School to St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.

St. Teresa was canonized by Pope Francis on September 4th, 2016. In June 2022, Trustees of the ALCDSB approved the renaming of Mother Teresa Catholic School to St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School, to mark the canonization.

"When a school is named after a person who has since been canonized a saint, it is common practice to update the name of the school to match the formal title," said Terry Shea, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "The School Board Trustees held a vote and agreed to the renaming, and the decision was made to make it official," he said.

The renaming ceremony took place at the K-8 school, on Lancaster Drive in Kingston the morning of Wednesday, May 3rd. Members of the ALCDSB Senior team, school board Trustees, parents, staff and students gathered in the gymnasium where the school choir opened the ceremony by leading the school in song.

"St. Teresa is a wonderful role model for all members of the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board community. By honouring the patron saint, we shall continue to live by her example and aspire to be the living expression of God’s kindness" said David DeSantis, Director of Education for the Board.

"St. Teresa of Calcutta represents a symbol of love and compassion and is best known for her life of loving service to the helping the poor. We are honoured to have our school named after her." Said Stacey Porter, Principal of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray