Kingston's MOVE 98.3 live on-air auction raises funds for United Way of KFL&A

Kingston's MOVE 98.3 was looking to take the show on the road, as a major prize in a live on-air auction. The auction was on the air from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10th. Raising funds for the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington.

The highlight of the auction was the prize of a live morning show broadcast from the winner's choice of location. Reid and Ben announced the winner Kingston Orthodontics. As they placed the winning bid of $3,000.

All funds raised by the auction are directed to the fall campaign of the United Way of KFL&A, as they try to reach their goal of 3.8 million dollars.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray